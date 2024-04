USA var verdens største eksportør av LNG i 2023

Men watch the Tenaga Satu, a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) tanker owned by MISC Berhad, a Malaysian shipping company, as it sails northbound on the Suez Canal in Ismailia, Egypt, on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2007. Egypt will raise the cost of crossing the Suez Canal by an average of 7.1 percent starting in April to take advantage of an increase in seaborne trade from Asia. Photographer: Dana Smillie/Bloomberg News BLOOMBERG NEWS